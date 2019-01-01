Mainly fair weather expected over the island

-

Fairly cold weather is expected over the island particularly in Northern, North-central, Central, North-western and Eastern provinces during the next few days.

Mainly fair weather will continue over most parts of the island.

However, a few showers may occur in Badulla and Matale districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Western and Uva provinces and in the Ampara, Puttalam, Kegalle and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.