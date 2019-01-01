It is a victory to begin New Year by ensuring sovereignty  PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, adding his wishes for the New Year, thanks everyone who strived for reclaiming democracy setting the ethnic, religious and party differences aside.

Prime Minister says that it has been a victory to begin the New Year by ensuring the sovereignty of the people of Sri Lanka.

Complete message of the Prime Minister is as follows:

“As the refreshing 2019 dawns with new hopes and goals, it is my utmost pleasure to wish all the Sri Lankans a prosperous year ahead.

It was a real victory for all of us to ensure sovereignty of the people’s rule in the country to begin the New Year. I am glad and I must be thankful to everyone who strived in the name of reclaiming democracy setting the ethnic, religious and party differences aside.

The New Year turns out to be challenging for Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, we are committed to making a better society for our future generation. I ardently admire your encouragement, commitment and cooperation in this regard.”