Set aside differences and unite to protect motherland  Mahinda

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa, wishing for a new year full of hope and optimism, said that he hopes that Sri Lankans will set aside differences to unite and protect the country from enemy forces.

“I wish all Sri Lankans a new year full of new hope and optimism. With the dawn of 2019, it is my fervent hope that all Sri Lankans will be able to lay aside differences based on religion and ethnicity and unite to protect our motherland from enemy forces. May all your expectations be fulfilled and all your endeavors succeed in the New Year.”