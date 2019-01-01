Sri Lanka to issue smart NICs from today

The Department of Registration of Persons (DRP) has decided to issue ‘smart identity cards’ island-wide from today (01) onwards.

Commissioner General of DRP Viyani Gunathilaka stated that the trial launch of smart identity cards had been a success in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Accordingly, the DRP has decided to implement this new system across the island from today.

The new system does not require the photographs of the applicants to be attached to the NIC application. The studios will send over the photographs of the applicants to the DRP via e-mail.

Commissioner General stated that the new system was introduced to prevent unlawful activities such as attaching distorted or false photographs to the NIC.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Emigration says that it would issue only passports valid for all countries from the 1st of January.

Accordingly, the Department concluded issuing passports valid for only Middle East countries from yesterday (31).

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka also stated that the commission has decided to standardize all plugs and sockets used in the country from today onwards.