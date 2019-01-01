Emil Ranjan further remanded

Former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who has been charged over the alleged killing of 27 inmates during the prison clashes at Welikada Prison in 2012, has been further remanded until the 8th of February.

The order issued today (01) when the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that investigations on the case are carried out further and that the report of the Government Analyst has not yet been received.

Considering the submissions, the Additional Magistrate ordered to remand the defendant until February 08 and ordered the CID to submit a report on the progress of the investigations.

Meanwhile, the other suspect of the case, Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa, has been released on bail.