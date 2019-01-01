Underworld member I.D. arrested with heroin and hand grenade

January 1, 2019   12:51 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

An organized crime gang member has been arrested near the Panagoda Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Homagama, with heroin and a live hand grenade.

Based on a tip-off received by the Organized Crime Prevention unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF), the arrest has been made while conducting a vehicle inspection.

The arrested is a 33 year old from Athurugiriya named Ihalagamage Darshana alias ‘I.D.’, stated the police. Police have found 60 g 550 mg of heroin on him.

It has been revealed that the arrested suspect is a chief accomplice of the underworld gang leader ‘Anju’ and that he also handles the heroin racket of the organized crime gang member ‘Sima’.

The arrested is held under the custody of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations and he will be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

