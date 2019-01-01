Case against Shashi Weerawansa postponed

The case filed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) against MP Wimal Weerawansa’s wife Shashi Weerawansa on charges of submitting forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport was taken up for hearing today (01).

As the Defendant Shahshi Weerawansa appeared before the courts, the court then proceeded to record witness statements.

The Court recorded statements from retired Deputy Registrar General Sumathipala Hettiarachchi, during the hearing.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne then postponed the hearing of the case until the 14th of January.