Almost 500 hospitalized over New Year Eves accidents

January 1, 2019   02:32 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Nearly 500 persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital in accidents that took place during the dawn of the New Year.

However, according to the Deputy Director of Colombo National Hospital Dr Samindi Samarakoon, there has been a decrease in the number of accidents on the New Year Eve compared to last year.

It was reported that a foreigner, who had sustained injuries after lighting a firecracker while holding it in his mouth, has also been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The injured, reportedly a 45-year-old Turkish national, is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

