The first Cabinet meeting for the year 2019 has been scheduled to be held tomorrow (02).

Chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena, the meeting will take place at the Presidential Secretariat.

New Cabinet Ministers took oath on December 20th and a brief Cabinet meeting was held afterwards swearing-in ceremony.

However, as the functions, responsibilities and institutions coming under each ministry had not been gazetted at the time.

Accordingly, tomorrow’s meeting will be the first Cabinet meeting to be held following the issuance of the gazette notification containing the scope of work for the new ministers.