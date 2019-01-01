-

Sri Lanka’s television news industry was brought closer to international standards on January 01, 2019 by the country’s most trusted news provider - Ada Derana, through the unveiling of the new state-of-the-art news studio.

Starting today, the new innovative Ada Derana news bulletin will be brought to you from one of South Asia’s largest news studios, which was declared open today at the TV Derana premises in a brief ceremony graced by Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardena.

It boasts the largest screen among the news studios in South Asia and also the latest computer animation system and technologies.

Ada Derana’s new theme music was created by ‘Stephen Arnold Music’, a leading producer of custom music, news music and production music, who are also responcible for creating theme music for international news agencies such as CNN, ABC and NBC.

Ada Derana news, which has hoisted the country’s news industry to the international level since 2005, is dedicated to bringing you closer to political, economic, social as well as local and international news in a reliable and fast manner.

In a newly built studio, equipped with the latest technology used in the world, the re-energized Ada Derana news bulletin was launched at 6.55 p.m. today.