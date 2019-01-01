New Navy Commander assumes duties

-

Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva today formally assumed duties as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN).

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maithripala Sirisena, appointed Rear Admiral Piyal De Silva as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and promoted him to the 3-star rank of Vice Admiral with effect from 01st January 2019.

In a symbolic gesture of handing over command, the outgoing Commander of the Navy, Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe presented the Admiral’s Sword to the incumbent Navy Chief at a function held at the Naval Headquarters this morning (01).

Subsequently, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his official arrival, after taking over command as the new Commander of the Navy.

Thereafter, Vice Admiral Silva formally assumed duties of the new appointment giving prominence to religious observances, the SLN said.

The new Navy Chief’s family as well as the Director Generals of the Navy, Area Commanders, the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Departmental Heads and a host of senior naval officers were also present on the occasion to convey their best wishes to the new Navy Commander.



Prior taking office as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva held the post of the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy.