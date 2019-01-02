Detention order on two Bangladeshis arrested with largest heroin haul

The two Bangladeshi nationals, who were arrested with 278 kg of heroin in Dehiwala area, are to be interrogated under a seven-day detention order, the office of Police Media Spokesperson stated.

The detention order was issued when the suspects were produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court yesterday (01).

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on the 31st of December at a house located in Dehiwala along with 278 kg of heroin, which is considered to be the largest such haul ever recovered in Sri Lanka.

The seized heroin haul is, reportedly, estimated to be worth Rs 3336 million.