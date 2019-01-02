Person injured in gunfire at Kalutara

January 2, 2019   09:53 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A person has been injured in a shooting incident that took place near Thotupala Junction in Kalutara North at around 10.35 p.m. last night (01).

Two unidentified individuals, who had arrived in a car, had fired gunshots at another person and fled the scene.

The injured has been admitted to the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara.

According to the preliminary police investigations, the reason for the gunfire is a prolonged dispute between the two parties.

The suspects in connection with the incident have been identified, while Kalutara North Police is conducting further investigations to arrest them.

