The first Cabinet meeting for the year 2019 is held this morning (02), at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

New Cabinet Ministers took oath on December 20th and a brief Cabinet meeting was held afterwards swearing-in ceremony.

However, as the functions, responsibilities and institutions coming under each ministry had not been gazetted at the time.

Accordingly, today’s meeting will be the first Cabinet meeting to be held following the issuance of the gazette notification containing the scope of work for the new ministers.