Conflict in 80-Houses village injures eight

A conflict between two groups of residents in the ‘80-Houses’ (Gewal 80) village in Daluwa-Norochcholai in Puttalam has resulted in hospitalization of 08 persons with cut wounds.

A conflict which had arisen between two groups in the village last evening (01), had reportedly escalated by nightfall. Several persons had been injured from knife and sword attacks during the conflict.

Norochcholai Police had immediately acted to deploy ambulances from Puttalam and Kalpitiya Hospitals for the injured persons, when they were informed of the incident.

According to hospital sources, one among the injured 08 persons had suffered severe cut wounds while three among the injured are females.