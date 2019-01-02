British tourist drowns in Laxapana Falls

A foreigner has died after drowning in an unprotected bathing spot located at the foot of Laxapana Waterfall in Norton Bridge police division.

The incident has, reportedly, taken place at around 2.00 p.m. last evening (01).

The deceased has been identified as a 29-year-old female British national named Oldipupo Eyipemi Oshunniya, Norton Bridge Police stated.

She had been bathing at the foot of the waterfall with several other tourists, with whom she had been lodging with at a tourist inn located in Theberton, Norton Bridge, when the accident took place.

The remains of the deceased woman are currently placed at the mortuary of Dickoya Base Hospital and the postmortem examination was slated to be conducted this morning (02).