Foremost task is to regulate private hospital charges  Rajitha

Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne says that his foremost task in 2019 would be to reduce the prices of more medicine and to regulate charges of private hospitals.

The Minister mentioned this, assuming duties for the new year at the Ministry of Health, yesterday (01).

Pointing out that they reduced the prices of 73 drugs last year, he said that this year, his aim is to increase this number up to 100.

Further commenting, Senaratne said that just as in the last year, the main challenge this year, too, is to protect the public from non-communicable diseases.

He says that 75 percent of the patient deaths in the country are caused by non-communicable diseases.

According to the Minister, the public spend their own money to contact non-communicable diseases by themselves and then they have to spend even more for the prevention of these diseases.