Man kills younger brother with cement block

A man has killed his younger brother by assaulting him with a cement block, in Angulugaha area in Habaraduwa, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The deceased brother had arrived at a nearby shop at around 10.30 pm last night (02), the older brother had assaulted him.

This murder has been a result of a disagreement which had escalated, stated the Police.

Reportedly, the deceased brother is a 32 year old from Angulugaha in Habaraduwa.

The murder suspect has been arrested and Habaraduwa police is conducting further investigations on the matter.