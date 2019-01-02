Man kills younger brother with cement block

Man kills younger brother with cement block

January 2, 2019   11:51 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A man has killed his younger brother by assaulting him with a cement block, in Angulugaha area in Habaraduwa, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The deceased brother had arrived at a nearby shop at around 10.30 pm last night (02), the older brother had assaulted him.

This murder has been a result of a disagreement which had escalated, stated the Police.

Reportedly, the deceased brother is a 32 year old from Angulugaha in Habaraduwa.

The murder suspect has been arrested and Habaraduwa police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories