Verdicts in cases against Johnston to be delivered on Jan 29

Colombo Magistrate’s Court has announced that the verdicts of the cases filed against the former Minister Johnston Fernando over allegedly failing to prove his annual assets and liabilities would be delivered on January 29.

The cases against the former Minister were taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (02).

Accordingly, the defendants and the prosecution had submitted written submissions pertaining to the cases to the Chief Magistrate.

Subsequently, considering the submissions, the Chief Magistrate announced that the verdicts of the cases would be issued on the 29th of January.

The Bribery Commission had filed five cases in total against former Minister Johnston Fernando for violating the Bribery Act by allegedly failing to prove his annual assets and liabilities while serving as a minister from 2010 to 2014.