Two teenagers drown bathing in the sea at Kosgoda

Two teenagers have drowned while sea bathing in the Habakkala area in Kosgoda.

A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old from Karandeniya were among a group of individuals bathing in the sea in the area last evening.

The bodies were recovered following search operations carried out by navy personnel and residents of the area.

The body of the 19-year-old youth was found last night while the 14-year-old’s body was recovered this morning (2), Ada Derana reporter said.

Kosgoda Police is conducting further investigations.