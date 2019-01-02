Two teenagers drown bathing in the sea at Kosgoda

Two teenagers drown bathing in the sea at Kosgoda

January 2, 2019   12:58 pm

-

Two teenagers have drowned while sea bathing in the Habakkala area in Kosgoda.

A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old from Karandeniya were among a group of individuals bathing in the sea in the area last evening.

The bodies were recovered following search operations carried out by navy personnel and residents of the area.

The body of the 19-year-old youth was found last night while the 14-year-old’s body was recovered this morning (2), Ada Derana reporter said.

Kosgoda Police is conducting further investigations.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories