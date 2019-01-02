Parental support needed to curb drug menace Ravi
January 2, 2019 01:48 pm
Minister Ravi Karunanayake says that parental support is needed to protect school children from the drug menace.
Minister Karunanayake stated this at a function held in Colombo, yesterday (02).
Drug traffickers conduct business to earn money in any way they can and the government will take every possible measure to prevent this, he said.
He added that parents must inform relevant officials with all information regarding this matter.