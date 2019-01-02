Arjuna sets up Facebook page for public complaints

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga has launched a new Facebook page to obtain public opinions and suggestions to implement a people-friendly and efficient transport service.

Accordingly, the public is given the opportunity to inform the Minister on the opinions, suggestions and complaints on corruption and irregularities through the new Facebook page that has been named ‘Arjuna Ranatunga - Inquiries Center’.

Minister Ranatunga commented in this regard during the New Year celebrations at the premises of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation yesterday (01) in Battaramulla.

Speaking to the officials of the Ministry, he stated that the New Year resolution of the Transport Ministry should be providing a qualitative transport service to the public rather than providing ‘whatever’ service.

He called for the officials to join him in preventing the privatization of public utility companies and to pass it on to the future generations.

“We cannot foreclose the privatization of these companies if they continue to incur losses,” Minister Ranatunga further commented.