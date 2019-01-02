Bag with firearm, bullets and grenades found abandoned on roadside

A bag containing weapons has been discovered on the roadside by a person travelling on the road to Nagathampiran Kovil in Puliyankulam, Vavuniya. Vaviniya Security forces say that a bag had been abandoned by a person attempting to escape Puliyankulam Police pursuit.

Police have discovered 04 hand grenades, a pistol and a stock of ammunition, along with painkillers, toothbrush, toothpaste and several sarongs inside the abandoned bag.

Reportedly, the Puliyankulam police received a tip-off on an unknown person carrying a bag travelling on the road to Pudur Nagathampiran Kovil, last night (01). Security forces suspect that, when a group of officers including Puliyankulam Police OIC was arriving to investigate on the matter, the unidentified person had abandoned the bag and fled into the forest.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the discovered hand grenades had been manufactured by the LTTE terrorist organization and the pistols and ammunition are in brand new condition.

Officers of the Puliyankulam Police, Puliyankulam Police Special Task Force (STF) and Army officials are conducting an investigation to capture the suspect.

According to security forces, LTTE terrorist organization had, reportedly, set camps in the forest area nearby Pudur, back in the day.