Two more Bangladeshis arrested with heroin and cocaine

Two foreigners, engaged in heroin and cocaine racketeering, have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF).

The suspects were apprehended during a raid carried out by the intelligence unit of the STF in Attidiya and Mount Lavinia areas.

Accordingly, two Bangladeshi nationals aged 45 and 30 years have been taken into custody in the raid, the STF stated.

The heroin and cocaine haul uncovered in possession of the two suspects is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 78 million.

The arrest comes days after two Bangladeshis were apprehended on the 31st of December along with 278 kg of heroin worth over Rs 3.3 billion, which is considered to be the largest haul ever recovered in Sri Lanka.