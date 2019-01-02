Two arrested for committing fraud using hired taxis

January 2, 2019   04:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two persons who had been committing fraud using hired taxis have been arrested this morning (02) at Athurugiriya area.

The arrest has been made based on several complaints received by the Homagama Police Station on the frauds.

Three hired taxi cars had also been taken into custody along with the suspects.

Reportedly, the arrested suspects are residents of Athurugiriya area, aged 37 and 56.

The suspects will be presented before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today.

Mirihana Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

