CID probes fake documents submitted by Namal Kumara

January 2, 2019   05:07 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Director of the Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara had, allegedly, submitted forged certificates to join the Sri Lanka Army and Air Force.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the court that investigations have been commenced with this regard.

The Director (Operations ) of the Anti-Corruption Force, Namal Kumara, on September 2018, had uncovered the alleged telephone conversations between himself and DIG of the Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) Nalaka de Silva, regarding a conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.

