Fire destroys 200 acres in Muthurajawela forest reserve

A fire which broke out in the Pattiwela area of the Muthurajawela Forest Reserve has destroyed an area of nearly 200 acres, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The fire had stated last evening (01) and it still continues to spread, according to our correspondent.

Reportedly, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Sri Lanka Army and the Police are working together to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby village Pubudugama.

A SLAF Mi 17 helicopter, with a 2400 liter Bambi bucket, too, has been deployed in assistance to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that many vegetation and wildlife of the forest reserve has been destroyed in the fire.

According to the Gamapaha Disaster management Center the cause of the fire is human activities.

Wattala Police is conducting further investigations on the project.