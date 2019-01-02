Economic management of a country is not easy PM
January 2, 2019 09:42 pm
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the economic management of a country is not an easy task.
Stating that the impact on the economy during the past 51 days could be clearly seen, he says that he has already commenced to rebuild the fallen economy.
Prime Minister stated this attending an opening ceremony held at the Waters Edge hotel in Battaramulla, yesterday (01).
The event was attended by many high profile guests including parliamentarians.