Van loses brakes on slope; 16 hospitalized

A van en route to Dickoya from Ratnapura had met with an accident on the Hatton-Balangoda Main Road this afternoon (02), hospitalizing sixteen persons travelling in the van.

The injured have been admitted to the Bagawantalawa Hospital and a doctor at the hospital stated that their conditions are not critical.

Reportedly, a newly transferred Father and several children had been among the injured.

According to the Bagawantalawa police, the brakes of the van had not functioned when it was travelling on a sloped road and collided with an earth mound on the roadside.

As a result of the accident, the vehicular movement of the road was also stalled for nearly an hour, said Ada Derana reporter.