Van loses brakes on slope; 16 hospitalized
January 2, 2019 11:55 pm
A van en route to Dickoya from Ratnapura had met with an accident on the Hatton-Balangoda Main Road this afternoon (02), hospitalizing sixteen persons travelling in the van.
The injured have been admitted to the Bagawantalawa Hospital and a doctor at the hospital stated that their conditions are not critical.
Reportedly, a newly transferred Father and several children had been among the injured.
According to the Bagawantalawa police, the brakes of the van had not functioned when it was travelling on a sloped road and collided with an earth mound on the roadside.
As a result of the accident, the vehicular movement of the road was also stalled for nearly an hour, said Ada Derana reporter.