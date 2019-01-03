Main suspect of Kalutara shooting arrested

Main suspect of Kalutara shooting arrested

January 3, 2019   08:44 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The main suspect, in connection with the shooting incident that took place near Thotupala Junction in Kalutara North police division, has been apprehended along with a firearm.

Kalutara North police had made the arrest early this morning (03).

On the 1st of December, two unidentified individuals, who had arrived in a car, had opened fire at another person in front of a restaurant and fled the scene afterwards.

The injured person was subsequently admitted to the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara.

He was identified as a 57-year-old named Dombagaha Pathiranage Patrick Peiris,  who had been residing in the same area.

Preliminary police investigations had uncovered that the reason for the shooting is a prolonged dispute between the two parties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories