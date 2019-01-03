Main suspect of Kalutara shooting arrested

The main suspect, in connection with the shooting incident that took place near Thotupala Junction in Kalutara North police division, has been apprehended along with a firearm.

Kalutara North police had made the arrest early this morning (03).

On the 1st of December, two unidentified individuals, who had arrived in a car, had opened fire at another person in front of a restaurant and fled the scene afterwards.

The injured person was subsequently admitted to the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara.

He was identified as a 57-year-old named Dombagaha Pathiranage Patrick Peiris, who had been residing in the same area.

Preliminary police investigations had uncovered that the reason for the shooting is a prolonged dispute between the two parties.