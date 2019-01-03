32-year-old arrested with 38kg of Cannabis

January 3, 2019   09:30 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has been arrested in Sippi Aru area of Iluppukadawai police division along with 38 kg 210 g of Cannabis.

The arrest was made by the officers of Iluppukadawai police at around 11.45 p.m. last night (03) following a tip-off received in this regard.

Reportedly, the haul had been parcelled into 18 packages.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old residing in Bulankavil area.

He is to be presented before the Mannar Magistrate Court today (03).

Iluppukadawai Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

