32-year-old arrested with 38kg of Cannabis
January 3, 2019 09:30 am
An individual has been arrested in Sippi Aru area of Iluppukadawai police division along with 38 kg 210 g of Cannabis.
The arrest was made by the officers of Iluppukadawai police at around 11.45 p.m. last night (03) following a tip-off received in this regard.
Reportedly, the haul had been parcelled into 18 packages.
The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old residing in Bulankavil area.
He is to be presented before the Mannar Magistrate Court today (03).
Iluppukadawai Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.