Flood victims in North return home from safe camps

Nearly 125,000 victims, sheltered in safe camps after being affected by the adverse weather condition, have returned to their respective homes, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) stated.

However, the DMC added, 85 persons from 27 families continue to shelter at a safe camp in Mannar.

The inclement that prevailed in the Northern Province had affected many areas in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya districts recently.

A large number of people in these areas were displaced due to the flood situation that emerged as a result of the inclement weather.

The DMC added that the government would continue to provide relief for the people in flood-affected areas, who have already returned to their homes.