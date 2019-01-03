Dog set ablaze in Negombo sparks outrage and fresh calls for Animal Welfare Bill

-

Police are yet to arrest any suspects in connection with the incident where a caged dog at a house in Negombo had been set on fire by unknown individuals while investigations into the ghastly act are still ongoing.

The shocking incident was reported on the 31st of December as a Labrador named ‘Charlie’ had succumbed to severe burns after a certain individual had doused the dog and his kennel with a flammable liquid, suspected to be kerosene, and set fire to the animal.

Negombo Police has reportedly called for a fingerprints report with regard to the incident and the arrests are expected to be made following the obtaining of the report.

Police suspect that the gruesome act may have been committed by an individual irritated by the dog’s continuous barking.

Meanwhile police officers have recorded statements from the residents of the home and several persons living nearby.

The incident had sparked public outrage with animal lovers across the country demanding immediate action and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

It has also brought forth fresh calls for the enactment of the much-delayed Animal Welfare Bill.

Animal rights activist Shivanthi de Silva of ‘Save A Paw With Love’, who was one of the first responders to the incident, stated that the lack of law enforcement with regard to animal cruelty has resulted in such barbaric acts and the death of a number of innocent animals.

She demanded that the government should immediately enact the Animal Welfare Bill.

The bill had received Cabinet approval in January 2016, but has still not been presented to Parliament for approval.

The Animal Welfare Bill is proposed in place of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance of 1907, which is widely believed to be insufficient when dealing with the types of cruelty animals face in this day and age.

An online petition seeking to convert this Animal Welfare Bill into law has collected nearly 48,000 signatures so far.



Shivanthi de Silva also stated that a protest will be staged tomorrow (4) in Negombo over the incident.

Meanwhile a reward of Rs 150,000 is being offered by the animal charity for any credible information regarding the individuals responsible for this cruel act.