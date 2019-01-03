President thanks those who helped flood victims in North

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has expressed thanks to those who contributed to providing welfare for those who were affected due to severe climatic conditions in the North, the President’s Media Division stated.

The President was thankful for all the members of Tri-forces, police, the governors of all provinces, government officials, volunteer organizations and other parties for the continuous contributions made for providing welfare for those people in the North, who are currently displaced due to severe climatic conditions.

A special program has been continued by President Maithripala Sirisena to provide welfare for people in the North, who have become victims of the current climatic condition, the statement said.

The PMD further said that his humanitarian mission was conducted by the Tri-forces and their contribution aided in reducing the loss of properties and lives.

The members of security forces and other government officers had engaged in 24-hour services to help the victims.

President Maithripala Sirisena has appreciated the services provided to help the flood-affected brothers and sisters in the North, the PMD added.