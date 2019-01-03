Gamperaliya project revived

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval for the continuous implementation of the rural infrastructure investment scheme “Gamperaliya”, which was previously suspended on the 13th of November 2018.

In 2018, the Cabinet had allocated Rs 20 billion under this project for the reconstruction of rural water tanks and religious places, developing rural roads, providing sanitary facilities for schools, building school playgrounds, markets, eco-friendly gardens and houses, providing electricity, and granting land deeds.

Furthermore, the proposal presented by the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera to allocate Rs 48 for the implementation of Project Gamperaliya in 2019 providing Rs.300 million for each electoral division to proceed with their respective developmental activities.

The “Gamperaliya” project was suspended with effect from the 13th of November 2018, following the swearing-in of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa in the premiership.