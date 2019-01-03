Suspects of Beruwala heroin haul further remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered to further remand three suspects, who were arrested in connection with the 231 kg haul of heroin discovered in Beruwala, until January 11.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) presented the suspects including the owner of the trawler, in which the heroin haul was intercepted, before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (03).

Accordingly, the PNB informed the court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

The Chief Magistrate then ordered the police to present submissions during the next hearing of the case on how charges would be filed against the three suspects.

Considering the submissions, the Chief Magistrate ordered to further remand the suspects until January 11 and called for a report on the progress of the investigations regarding the incident to be submitted to the court on that day.

The PNB had arrested two persons in Beruwala-Balapitiya beach on the 05th of December with 231 kg of heroin, which is considered the second largest haul of heroin.

PNB had uncovered 231 kg 54 g of heroin, parcelled into 214 packets and hidden inside large sugar bags.

The owner of the boat was subsequently arrested on December 07 in Yatiyanthota along with Rs 1.5 million in cash.