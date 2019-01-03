Police officer arrested over CPC shooting further remanded

The police officer, who was arrested in connection with the shooting incident that took place at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), has been ordered to be further remanded.

The case was taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (03).

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate ordered the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to submit a report on the investigations to the Attorney General and obtain further instructions in this regard.

The CCD was also instructed to apprehend the other suspects in connection with the incident and produce them before the court.

The Chief Magistrate ordered to take up the case for hearing once again on the 11th of January.

Three persons were shot and injured in a tense situation which occurred within the CPC premises when Minister Arjuna Ranatunga arrived at the premises on the 28th of October 2018 while one of the injured persons succumbed to injuries later that day.