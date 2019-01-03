New chairmen for institutions under Health Ministry

Prof. Asitha De Silva reappointed as Chairman of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA)

-

New chairpersons have been appointed to three institutions which come under the Ministry of health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine.

The new heads received their letters of appointment from Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne at the Health Ministry premises today (3).

Former Managing Director of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) Dr H.M.M. Rumi has been appointed as the Chairman of the SPC.

Former Director of the National Cancer Institute Dr. Wilfred Kumarasiri has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Prof. Asitha De Silva received his appointment letter as the Chairman of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA). He had served in that position previously as well.

Dr. Palitha Abeykoon was appointed as the Chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol while he too had previously served in that position.

Meanwhile Dr. Kumara de Silva was appointed as the Director General of the Health Ministry’s Project Monitoring Unit.