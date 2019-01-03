Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate

-

Sri Lanka have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their 45-run loss against New Zealand in the first One-Day International in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Lasith Malinga’s side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Malinga has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a release.

If Sri Lanka commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Malinga as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Malinga and he will face a suspension.



Malinga pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC said.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Wilson, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Shaun Haig.