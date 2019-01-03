UPFA members of Moratuwa MC join SLPP

-

Four United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) members of the SLPP-controlled Moratuwa Municipal Council have joined the ruling party of the council by forming an alliance with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Mayor of Moratuwa, Saman Lal Fernando, said that during the council session held today (3) the four SLFP members pledged their unconditional support to the Podujana Peramuna.

At the last Local Government Elections, a total of 48 members including 23 from the SLPP, 16 from the United National Party (UNP), 4 from the UPFA, 4 from the JVP and one member from the Jathika Janatha Peramuna were elected to the Muratuwa MC.

The Mayor said that the member of the Jathika Janatha Peramuna had also previously pledged his support to the SLPP.

Therefore as of now 28 members of the Moratuwa Municipal Council represent the Podujana Peramuna, he said.