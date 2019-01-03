Dayasiri Jayasekara appointed SLFP General Secretary

January 3, 2019   10:00 pm

MP Dayasiri Jayasekara has been temporarily appointed as the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The SLFP Central Committee unanimously decided to temporarily appoint Dayasiri Jayasekara as the new General Secretary of the party, MP Thilanga Sumathipala said.

He revealed this while speaking to reporters following the SLFP Central Committee meeting held at the party headquarters in Colombo this evening (3), chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Jayasekara, who serves as a vice president of the SLFP, takes over form Professor Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa, who was also temporarily appointed to the position General Secretary on June 3, 2018.

