UNP Presidential Candidate is Ranil  Jayawickrama Perera

UNP Presidential Candidate is Ranil – Jayawickrama PereraMinister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera says that the next Presidential Candidate of the United National Party (UNP) is Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Minister added that the UNP candidate for the Premiership will be selected based on public’s opinion.

In the coming 14 months, a program to strengthen the economy while providing relief will be implemented, further said Perera.