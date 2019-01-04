UNP Presidential Candidate is Ranil  Jayawickrama Perera

UNP Presidential Candidate is Ranil  Jayawickrama Perera

January 4, 2019   08:07 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

UNP Presidential Candidate is Ranil – Jayawickrama PereraMinister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera says that the next Presidential Candidate of the United National Party (UNP) is Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Minister added that the UNP candidate for the Premiership will be selected based on public’s opinion.

In the coming 14 months, a program to strengthen the economy while providing relief will be implemented, further said Perera.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories