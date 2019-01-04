Showers expected in Eastern coast

-

Except for a few showers that may occur in the Eastern coastal areas, mainly fair weather will continue over the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly cold weather is expected to continue over the island particularly in Central and North-western provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over the Western province and in the Ampara, Puttalam, Kegalle and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:



Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The deep sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Balapitiya via Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.