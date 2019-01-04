Norwegian youth goes missing at Weligama Beach

A foreigner, who had been bathing in the sea area off the Bay Beach in Weligama, has gone missing at around 4.00 p.m. last evening (03).

He had, reportedly, been bathing in the sea area along with two other foreigners at the time of the incident.

The missing person had been identified as a 23-year-old Norwegian national.

Weligama Police, personnel of Mirissa Navy Camp and coastal guards have launched a joint rescue operation in search of the missing youth.

Weligama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.