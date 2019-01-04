Body found floating in Upper Kotmale reservoir

The body of an unidentified person has been found in the Upper Kotmale reservoir, stated the Thalawakele Police.

The body has been found floating in the Thalawakele Town area of the Upper Kotmale reservoir, this morning (04).

Residents, upon sighting the body, had informed the Police, who are currently acting to recover the body from the reservoir.

Further actions regarding the matter are to be taken according to the results of a magistrate’s inquest.

According to Ada Derana reporter, no one has come forward to claim the body as the identity of the dead person cannot be determined yet.