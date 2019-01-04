Northern Province SLTB employees launch strike

Northern Province SLTB employees launch strike

January 4, 2019   10:28 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

All employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depots in the Northern Province have launched a strike action this morning (04).

Reportedly, the strike action was launched to demand the immediate removal of the SLTB regional manager for the Northern Province.

Accordingly, the employees of Jaffna, Karainagar, Vavuniya, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi bus depots have joined this strike action.

They stated that the regional manager treats the employees in an unjust manner and has violated the Service Minutes while proceeding with the administration of the employees.

They also emphasized that they would resort to indefinite strike action if the regional manager is not removed from office.

The long-distance and inter-provincial buses belonging to the SLTB would not be commuting as a result of this strike action, the SLTB employees commented.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories