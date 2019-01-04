Northern Province SLTB employees launch strike

All employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depots in the Northern Province have launched a strike action this morning (04).

Reportedly, the strike action was launched to demand the immediate removal of the SLTB regional manager for the Northern Province.

Accordingly, the employees of Jaffna, Karainagar, Vavuniya, Mannar, Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi bus depots have joined this strike action.

They stated that the regional manager treats the employees in an unjust manner and has violated the Service Minutes while proceeding with the administration of the employees.

They also emphasized that they would resort to indefinite strike action if the regional manager is not removed from office.

The long-distance and inter-provincial buses belonging to the SLTB would not be commuting as a result of this strike action, the SLTB employees commented.