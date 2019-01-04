Lankan held with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1 million

A Sri Lankan passenger has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in a stock of foreign cigarettes.

This passenger, who had arrived in the country from Dubai, was detained by the Customs officials attached to the BIA this morning (04).

Reportedly, 30,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes packed in 150 cartons hidden inside his travelling bag have been seized during the inspection.

The haul is estimated to be worth over Rs 1.6 million.

The detainee is a 24-year-old residing in Kuliyapitiya area.

The seized stock of cigarettes has been declared forfeit while a penalty of Rs 100,000 was imposed on the suspect.

Customs officials attached to the BIA are conducting further investigations into the incident.