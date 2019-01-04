Man assaulted to death at graveyard

January 4, 2019   12:28 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A 46 year old person has been assaulted to death at Eraminiyagolla area in Kegalle, stated Ada Derana reporter.

According to the Police, the deceased person had been assaulted while he was preparing a burial ground at a graveyard for a funeral.

Reportedly, he had fallen on to the ground during the assault and hit his head on a cement stone at the graveyard.

He had succumbed to severe head injuries upon admittance to the Kegalle Hospital.

The deceased is a resident of Eraminiyagolla area in Hiriwadunna, revealed the police.

