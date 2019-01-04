Public will not benefit if govt. continues dictatorship - Namal

The general public would not gain any benefit if the government proceeds with a dictatorial rule in the name of good governance and democracy, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Namal Rajapaksa.

He stated this addressing the media following a discussion held in Hambantota, with the provincial council members of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and UPFA regarding the upcoming elections.

The ‘Yahapalana’ government had administered the country for four years but there has not been any benefit for the people of the country, MP Rajapaksa further said.

The parliamentarian also commented that this government is skilled at reciting fairytales and it begins creating fairytales when the elections are at hand.