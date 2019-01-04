Public will not benefit if govt. continues dictatorship - Namal

Public will not benefit if govt. continues dictatorship - Namal

January 4, 2019   12:38 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The general public would not gain any benefit if the government proceeds with a dictatorial rule in the name of good governance and democracy, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Namal Rajapaksa.

He stated this addressing the media following a discussion held in Hambantota, with the provincial council members of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and UPFA regarding the upcoming elections.

The ‘Yahapalana’ government had administered the country for four years but there has not been any benefit for the people of the country, MP Rajapaksa further said.

The parliamentarian also commented that this government is skilled at reciting fairytales and it begins creating fairytales when the elections are at hand.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories