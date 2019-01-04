Meeting between Speaker and party leaders held

First meeting between Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the party leaders, for the year 2019, is currently ongoing at the parliamentary premises.

Reportedly, all party leaders have attended the meeting which commenced at 11.30 am today (04).

The agenda of the parliament, scheduled to reconvene on the 8th January, will be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, while Mahinda Rajapaksa holds the post of the Leader of the Opposition, he still hasn’t assumed duties at the office.

Reportedly, the reason behind this is that the former Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan not having handed over the Office yet.

Office of the Speaker stated that this matter will be discussed at the Party Leaders’ meeting today.